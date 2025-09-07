VTV urged to foster national value system of patriotism, creativity

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the ceremony. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam has requested the Vietnam Television (VTV) to work for the development of a value system of patriotism, compassion, integrity, solidarity, and creativity – serving as a foundation for sustainable development.



Speaking at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 7 to celebrate the broadcaster’s 55th founding anniversary, the Party chief stressed that from modest beginnings, VTV has grown into the national broadcaster and a core multimedia communications agency, faithfully serving the Party, State and people.



Its programmes have inspired reform, promoted positive values, exposed corruption and negative phenomena, supplied policy feedback, and provided objective, multi-dimensional reflections of social life, he stated.



General Secretary Lam highlighted VTV's motto of “For everyone, everywhere, every time – sharp and inspiring.” He elaborated that VTV must serve audiences at home and abroad, ensure quality content at any time, extend its reach globally, and constantly enhance the sharpness and appeal of its programmes.



The Party leader emphasised that in the context of rapid technological change, geopolitical competition and complex global challenges, information has become a strategic resource and soft power. VTV, as a key multimedia communications agency, must strengthen its position as a pillar of trust and consensus, and remain a reliable voice of the Party, State and people.



He urged VTV to remain steadfast in the Party’s revolutionary goals and fulfil its role as a leading national multimedia agency on the ideological and cultural front, and build a politically steadfast, technologically proficient and ethically upright workforce.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster must promote creativity while ensuring discipline in political orientation, accuracy, timeliness and professionalism, while enriching cultural identity, highlighting positive values and good examples, and actively countering hostile and false views, he requested.



The leader also reminded VTV to drive digital transformation and build a modern, integrated national digital media complex leading in high-quality, multi-platform, multi-language content.



It should expand international cooperation and enhance Vietnam’s presence on the global media map, he added.



On behalf of the Party and State, General Secretary To Lam presented the First-Class Labour Order to VTV for its outstanding achievements in renewing content, applying modern technology, social engagement and contributing to national development.



The ceremony also marked the official debut of Vietnam Today, broadcasting 24/7 in English with multi-language subtitles, aimed at presenting an authentic, comprehensive image of Vietnam to global audiences.



The leader asked VTV to develop Vietnam Today into a modern, professional and distinctive external channel showcasing Vietnamese culture and achievements to international audiences./.