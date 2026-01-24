VTV launches new miniseries line to boost cultural industries

The cast of the high-quality miniseries line at the press conference. Photo: VNA

According to the Vietnam Television Film Centre (VFC), from 2026 the centre will produce miniseries of 16–20 episodes, focusing on fresh themes, underexplored genres, innovative storytelling, and a more cinematic approach. The initiative was announced at a press briefing in Hanoi on January 22.



VFC described the move as a major shift in content strategy, designed to adapt to changing viewing habits that favour shorter, high-impact formats while maintaining depth and strong social messages. The miniseries will also apply modern technology and multi-platform distribution.



Speaking at the event, VTV Deputy Director General Do Thanh Hai said the new format aims to explore deeper social issues, including Vietnamese culture, society, and people, while promoting cultural exchange and positioning Vietnamese dramas for international audiences.



To launch the new line, VFC introduced three productions: “Countdown Clock” by Bui Tien Huy, “The First Promise” by Nguyen Duc Hieu, and “White Fire” by Bui Quoc Viet, covering genres from psychological drama and social realism to crime, and featuring strong casts and distinctive storytelling approaches./.