Voters place trust in new generation of representatives

Pham Khanh Nam, Editor-in-Chief of Huong Viet Magazine in Germany. Photo: Published by VNA The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure offers voters an opportunity to directly affirm their right to mastery while placing their trust in a new generation of representatives with integrity, capability and strategic vision to guide the country’s development.



The view was shared by Pham Khanh Nam, Editor-in-Chief of Huong Viet Magazine in Germany, who noted that Vietnam is undergoing strong transformation in the country’s development process.



He held that the next-term National Assembly is expected not only to further improve the legal framework but also to play a strategic role in shaping long-term development directions, ensuring a balanced approach to economic growth, social progress and national sovereignty protection.





The reality of integration among the Vietnamese community in Germany also highlights the significant potential of overseas Vietnamese resources, Nam said.



After decades of living and working in one of Europe’s leading economic and technological centres, Vietnamese-origin intellectuals, entrepreneurs and young professionals have accumulated advanced management experience, innovative capacity and a strong global outlook. Effectively mobilising this resource is viewed as an important task in enhancing Vietnam’s competitiveness in the era of the knowledge economy and digital transformation, he said.



Against a backdrop of intensifying global competition, selecting representatives with reform-oriented thinking, a clear development vision and a strong commitment to public service is considered essential for the country to achieve new breakthroughs.



The 16th National Assembly is expected to continue advancing institutional reform, foster a transparent investment environment, encourage innovation and expand development opportunities for businesses and the intellectual community, he added.



From the perspective of overseas Vietnamese, strengthening connections between the homeland and Vietnamese communities abroad should be integrated into Vietnam’s broader national development strategy. Flexible mechanisms, coherent policies and a transparent cooperation environment would enable overseas Vietnamese intellectual and financial resources to be transformed into concrete drivers of development, said Nam.



He expressed his confidence that the election is conducted in a democratic, transparent and law-abiding manner, ensuring that the will of the people is fully reflected and translated into policies for the country’s development.



The choosing of capable and dedicated representatives is expected to further strengthen public trust and lay a solid institutional foundation for Vietnam to advance towards rapid, sustainable development and deeper global integration in the coming period, he concluded./.