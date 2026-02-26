Voters on long-term offshore duty cast early ballots

Voters cast their ballots at Polling Station No. 1 at the headquarters of Naval Flotilla 129 in Phuoc Thang ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on February 26 morning. Photo: VNA

Despite scattered showers early on February 26, a large number of voters, including officers, soldiers, and workers on long-term offshore duty, gathered at early polling stations to exercise their civic right and obligation – electing deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2026–2031 tenure.



These voters come from the naval, coast guard and fisheries resources surveillance units, permanent militia marine squadrons, along with oil and gas enterprises headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City. Due to their prolonged assignments at sea, they will be unable to return to shore in time for the nationwide Election Day on March 15.



Ho Chi Minh City established four early voting areas across Tam Thang and Phuoc Thang wards, and Long Son commune, ensuring all eligible voters could exercise their suffrage.



At 7am on February 26, opening ceremonies were held simultaneously at the four designated locations: Vung Tau Airport in Tam Thang ward, the headquarters of Naval Flotilla 129 and Fisheries Resources Surveillance Unit No. 2 in Phuoc Thang ward, and the Naval Region 2 Base in Long Son commune.



Following the electoral teams’ briefing on voting regulations, polling station rules, and balloting procedures, personnel from the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, as well as oil and gas workers proceeded to the registration areas to receive ballots and cast their votes.



Shore-based voting is scheduled from 7am to 7pm on February 26 at three locations – the Naval Flotilla 129 headquarters, Fisheries Resources Surveillance Unit No. 2, and the Naval Region 2 Base, according to the Election Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.



Meanwhile, at the Vung Tau Airport polling station, voting will remain open from 7am on February 26 until 7pm on March 14. This extended window allows staff Vietsovpetro and its contractors to exercise their voting right before departing for offshore assignments.



Following the nationwide close of polls at 7pm on March 15, the electoral teams will proceed with the official ballot count in accordance with regulations.



For officers, soldiers, law enforcement personnel, fishermen, and workers currently at sea and unable to return by March 15, Naval Region 2 and Coast Guard Region 3 have deployed three vessels – Truong Sa 02, Truong Sa 21, and Fisheries Resources Surveillance Vessel 260 – to carry electoral teams, ballots, ballot boxes, and candidate lists to offshore locations, including DK1 platforms, standby vessels, and fishing boats, to ensure all voters can exercise their suffrage. All three vessels are scheduled to depart on the morning of February 26./.