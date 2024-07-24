VNU-Hanoi maintains top spot in Vietnam, ranks among Asia's best

Vietnamese universities in the rankings (Photo: Webometrics)





It ranked 771st globally and secured a spot among the top 100 institutions in Asia in the recently released Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2024. This marks the third consecutive year it has been listed in the global top 800 for academic impact.

The rankings, released by the Cybermetrics Lab under the Spanish National Research Council on July 23, evaluates universities based on their online visibility (impact), accessibility of academic resources on Google Scholar (openness), and scientific citation metrics in the Scopus database (excellence).

Online impact constitutes 50% of the ranking, research citation 40%, and openness 10%.

Several other Vietnamese universities also made the list, including Ton Duc Thang University, Duy Tan University, Nguyen Tat Thanh University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – VNU, Thuyloi University, University of Danang, and Can Tho University.

These rankings not only highlight VNU-Hanoi’s continued excellence and influence in academia but also reflect the growing prestige of Vietnamese universities on the global stage./.