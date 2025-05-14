VNU-Hanoi introduces three-year int’l bachelor’s programme

The programme applies digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and offers a direct pathway to PhD-level study. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi) announced on May 13 a new international-standard bachelor’s degree model, reducing the study duration to just three years.

The programme applies digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), and offers a direct pathway to PhD-level study.

The initiative is aligned with the national strategy for science – technology development and innovation as outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on making breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

As a top university in Vietnam, the VNU-Hanoi aims to pioneer modern higher education models inspired by leading global institutions, focusing on high-quality human resources development in key fields such as fundamental sciences, semiconductors, engineering, and key technologies.

Structured around three academic terms per year, the programme allows flexible and personalised learning, with outstanding students able to graduate in 2.5 years. Most of specialised courses, including the thesis, will be taught in English to prepare students for international work environments.

The programme will also embrace digital technologies, particularly AI, across both teaching and learning. Students will experience a variety of learning formats, combining in-person, online, supervised self-study, group work, and fully individualised learning pathways based on each student’s capabilities.

Students will also have opportunities to join lecturer-led research groups early on, fostering research thinking and shaping their long-term academic development.

A key highlight of the model is its emphasis on educational continuity within the VNU-Hanoi’s talent development ecosystem, with students from its gifted education track being prioritised and offered opportunities to progress directly to doctoral study.

The model is expected to elevate the school’s international partnerships and improve its global university rankings./.