VNPT launches first direct overland fibre-optic route linking Vietnam to Singapore
The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has officially put into operation its VSTN overland fibre-optic cable line, the first of its kind to connect Vietnam directly with Singapore entirely via land-based infrastructure.
Spanning approximately 3,900 kilometres, the VSTN cable passes through five countries – Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. It directly connects VNPT’s technical centre in the central city of Da Nang with leading international data centres in the region such as IDC Telehouse of Thailand, MY01 Cyberjaya and Equinix JH01 Johor Bahru of Malaysia, and Equinix and Global Switch of Singapore.
VNPT’s full control over the entire route, from the origin in Vietnam to the endpoint in Singapore, allows for independent operation and rapid troubleshooting. Given frequent and prolonged disruptions to undersea cables – which have affected Internet service quality and international connectivity, the VSTN line serves as a critical backup route, strategically complementing existing submarine cables and enhancing the resilience, proactivity, and security of Vietnam’s telecommunications infrastructure.
According to VNPT representatives, the firm currently operates four major international undersea cable systems: AAG, APG, AAE-1, and the newly completed SJC-2, with a total length of over 65,000 kilometres. VNPT is also the first and only enterprise in Vietnam to own and operate two telecommunications satellites: Vinasat-1 and Vinasat-2.
With the launch of the new route, it is gradually completing a multi-modal transmission infrastructure ecosystem – via land, sea, and space.