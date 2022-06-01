Making news
VnExpress Marathon in Quy Nhon returns after year’s gap
Nearly 10,000 professionals and amateurs have signed up, a record number, as the annual race returns for a third time to the coastal city in Binh Dinh province after being cancelled last year because of COVID-19.
It will feature a full marathon (42.195km), a half marathon (21km) and 10km and 5km races.
Around 1,300 children aged six to 10 will take part in the one-kilometre race.
The runners will pass through the Thi Nai Bridge and streets that offer stunning views of the sea and mountains.
The event is aimed at spreading the sporting spirit in the community and popularise the south central province of Binh Dinh’s natural landscapes and friendly people, according to Bui Trung Hieu, deputy director of the province's Culture and Sports Department.
Provincial authorities were co-ordinating with the organisers for security, medical care and logistics for the event, he said at a press meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on May 30.
Total prizes of more than 1 billion VND (42,800 USD) are on offer at the event.
Athletes who break national records will also get prizes of electric cars.
The event is organised by VnExpress newspaper in co-ordination with the provincial People’s Committee./.