VNA wins B prize at Hanoi Party-building journalism awards

Winners of B Prize of the 8th Press Awards on building the Party and the political system of Hanoi for 2025. Photo: VNA

The authors - Vu Quang Dan, Nguyen Van Thang, Nguyen Thi Cuc, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Mai and Do Phuong Anh - won the prize for their work titled “Imprint of a tenure: Aspiration for new heights”.An awarding ceremony was held on March 17 to mark the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Hanoi Party Organisation (March 17, 1930 – 2026) and celebrate the success of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duy Ngoc attended the event and presented the awards.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong commended journalists and media agencies for their active participation in the awards and congratulated collectives and individuals whose works were honoured. He acknowledged the role and contributions of central and Hanoi-based media agencies to the achievements of the capital’s Party organisation, authorities and people in recent years.He emphasised that the press continues to play a particularly important role in the capital’s development and called on media organisations and journalists to uphold the tradition of Vietnam’s revolutionary press, closely follow the city’s political tasks and further improve the quality of coverage on Party and political system building.He called on the press to continue to vividly reflect Hanoi’s reform process, highlight outstanding models and innovative practices, and help strengthen the ideological foundation of the Party and consolidate public trust.2025 marked the eighth consecutive year the competition has been organised, demonstrating the city leadership’s attention to the role of the press in Party-building communication. It attracted a total of 36 press agencies at central and local levels, including those from the southern provinces of Long An and Tay Ninh.As of December 6, 2025, the organising committee had received 323 entries from 36 media agencies, an increase of 139 works and 10 units compared with the previous year. The submissions included 83 print articles, 206 online reports, six radio works and 28 television entries.After the preliminary round, 80 works from 30 press agencies advanced to the final round, including 44 entries from Hanoi-based media and 36 from central and other local press agencies.Based on the final round results, the jury selected two outstanding press agencies and 34 works for awards, including one special prize, three A prizes, five B prizes, seven C prizes, three thematic C prizes and 15 consolation prizes.According to the jury, the overall quality of entries this year was more balanced across central and Hanoi-based media outlets, with well-prepared content and diverse themes.On this occasion, Phong also launched the 9th Hanoi Press Awards on building the Party and the political system for 2026, expressing confidence that the competition will continue to attract strong participation from media agencies in Hanoi and across the country./.