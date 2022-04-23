Making news
VNA to launch special website on SEA Games 31
To prepare for the communication campaign on the Games, the VNA the same day held a training for its reporters and editors who are tasked to cover the event.
The website, https://seagames.vnanet.vn, provides information promptly to the press system and directly to the public in various types, including topical news, news, general articles, in-depth analysis, photos, reportage, and television programmes.
The agency also expands the coverage of the event on its printed and online newspapers, and on its television channel Vnews; and popularises them on social platforms.
VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan Hung said that the agency will promote communications about the largest sports event in Southeast Asia.
Reporting on the Games not only contributes to strengthening solidarity and friendship among regional countries, but also provides an opportunity to promote the image of Vietnam’s land and people to friends in the region and the world, Hung stressed.
This year’s Games will take place from May 5-23, with the opening ceremony on May 12 and the closing one on May 23. It will be held in Hanoi and 11 surrounding localities. Around 7,000 athletes from 11 Southeast Asian nations will compete in 40 sports./.