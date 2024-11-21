VNA should continue to assist KPL in digital era: Lao PM

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (R) and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) should continue to maintain a close and effective relationship with, and help the Lao News Agency (KPL) keep up with the development of the current digital media, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has said.



Sonexay made the suggestion while hosting a reception in Vientiane on November 20 for a VNA delegation led by its General Director Vu Viet Trang, who are on a working visit to Laos from November 19-21.



VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (L) and KPL General Director Vannasin Simmavong exchange the minutes of cooperation between the two news agencies. (Photo: VNA)

Trang reported to the Lao PM the traditional and faithful cooperative relations between the two national news agencies of Vietnam and Laos, both during the past arduous struggle and the present cause of national construction and development.



Trang reported to the Lao PM the traditional and faithful cooperative relations between the two national news agencies of Vietnam and Laos, both during the past arduous struggle and the present cause of national construction and development.

VNA and KPL have always accompanied and supported each other in carrying out information and communications tasks, affirming their roles as national news agencies in each country, she said.

Currently, VNA and KPL are effectively implementing the Professional Cooperation Agreement for the 2022-2025 period in the fields of information exchange, professional support and technical equipment, sharing professional experience and communications coordination, especially on important events and holidays of the two countries, Trang added.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (L) and Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Viyaketh. (Photo: VNA)

Sonexay highly evaluated the traditional, effective and practical cooperative relationship between VNA and KPL, which contributed to consolidating and disseminating information about the special relationship between the two countries.



On behalf of the Lao Government, he thanked VNA for its comprehensive support and assistance to KPL in all fields, emphasising that this clearly demonstrated the close relationship between the two news agencies, helping to strengthen, tighten and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and two States.



The Lao PM also noted that the two agencies need to do well the tasks of the press such as communicating policies, supervising the implementation of the Party and State's policies and guidelines, and refuting false information. Especially in 2025, it is necessary for the two agencies to well perform the tasks of disseminating information about important events of Laos and Vietnam as well as the great friendship and special cooperation between the two nations.



VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang pays a courtesy call on Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam. (Photo: VNA)



Trang thanked the Lao Government and the PM personally for their attention and close guidance on communication activities. VNA and KPL will continue to make efforts and support each other for mutual development to make it commensurate with the special relationship between the two countries, she stressed.

Earlier on the same day, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang paid courtesy calls on Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suonsavan Viyaketh and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, and held talks with KPL General Director Vannasin Simmavong./.