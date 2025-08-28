VNA recreates 80 proud milestones through a special exhibition space.

Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

The booth of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has left a strong impression on visitors at the ongoing exhibition on national achievements, which highlights 80 years of independence, freedom and happiness.
  Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son visits the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA
At the event taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi’s Dong Anh commune from August 28 to September 5, the VNA set up an open-design booth showcasing its eight-decade journey from from its founding and growth to accompanying the nation.

The space highlights a central globe symbolising the VNA’s multimedia, multi-platform information ecosystem, and its aspiration for deep international integration.

The booth also features artefacts, bulletins, and images tied to the nation’s and VNA’s milestones, such as the Declaration of Independence broadcast in Vietnamese, English, and French to the world on September 15, 1945 – the very first bulletin marking the birth of the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa (VNTTX, now the VNA).

 

  Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son visits the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth at the exhibition. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA
  Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung visits the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA  
  Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien visits the VNA's exhibition booth. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA 
  The exhibit area showcasing publications from the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: Tat Son/VNP
   The exhibition area presents the 80-year journey of the national news agency. Photo: Tat Son/VNP  
  Visitors are trying out a mini-game at the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth. Photo: Tat Son/VNP  
Also on display are a collection of domestic bulletins on the Dien Bien Phu Victory in May 1954, as well as the news on the triumph of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign on April 30, 1975. In addition, iconic photos capture key historical moments of the victory flag flying over General De Castries’ bunker on May 7, 1954, Hanoi residents jubilantly welcoming the victorious army on October 10, 1954, the signing ceremony of the Paris Peace Accords in January 1973, and the Liberation Army tank entering Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975.

Meanwhile, exhibition booths by other major media agencies such as Nhan Dan Newspaper, Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and Vietnam Television (VTV) have also drawn large crowds of visitors./.

 

