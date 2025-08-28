Making news
VNA recreates 80 proud milestones through a special exhibition space.
Also on display are a collection of domestic bulletins on the Dien Bien Phu Victory in May 1954, as well as the news on the triumph of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign on April 30, 1975. In addition, iconic photos capture key historical moments of the victory flag flying over General De Castries’ bunker on May 7, 1954, Hanoi residents jubilantly welcoming the victorious army on October 10, 1954, the signing ceremony of the Paris Peace Accords in January 1973, and the Liberation Army tank entering Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975.
The booth of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has left a strong impression on visitors at the ongoing exhibition on national achievements, which highlights 80 years of independence, freedom and happiness.
At the event taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi’s Dong Anh commune from August 28 to September 5, the VNA set up an open-design booth showcasing its eight-decade journey from from its founding and growth to accompanying the nation.
The space highlights a central globe symbolising the VNA’s multimedia, multi-platform information ecosystem, and its aspiration for deep international integration.
The booth also features artefacts, bulletins, and images tied to the nation’s and VNA’s milestones, such as the Declaration of Independence broadcast in Vietnamese, English, and French to the world on September 15, 1945 – the very first bulletin marking the birth of the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa (VNTTX, now the VNA).
Meanwhile, exhibition booths by other major media agencies such as Nhan Dan Newspaper, Voice of Vietnam (VOV), and Vietnam Television (VTV) have also drawn large crowds of visitors./.