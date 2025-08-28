VNA recreates 80 proud milestones through a special exhibition space.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son visits the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA

The booth of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has left a strong impression on visitors at the ongoing exhibition on national achievements, which highlights 80 years of independence, freedom and happiness.

At the event taking place at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi’s Dong Anh commune from August 28 to September 5, the VNA set up an open-design booth showcasing its eight-decade journey from from its founding and growth to accompanying the nation.

The space highlights a central globe symbolising the VNA’s multimedia, multi-platform information ecosystem, and its aspiration for deep international integration.

The booth also features artefacts, bulletins, and images tied to the nation’s and VNA’s milestones, such as the Declaration of Independence broadcast in Vietnamese, English, and French to the world on September 15, 1945 – the very first bulletin marking the birth of the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa (VNTTX, now the VNA).

Minister, Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son visits the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth at the exhibition. Photo: Minh Quyet/VNA

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung visits the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition booth. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA