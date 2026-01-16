VNA publishing house launches books to mark 14th National Party Congress

Cover page of Viet Nam hanh phuc (Happy Vietnam) book. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House has released a set of three bilingual photobooks to mark the 14th National Party Congress.

Titled Viet Nam hanh phuc (Happy Vietnam), the first book features nearly 200 photographs by numerous photographers and is divided into three sections: A beautiful country; a land of festivals and tourism; and a country of peace and happiness in everyday life. Presented in both English and Vietnamese, the book offers an inspiring journey of discovering Vietnam and its people as a rich, multi-layered tapestry woven from simple yet beautiful moments of daily life.

Through emotionally resonant images, Happy Vietnam conveys messages about the right to life and respect for cultural identity, while highlighting a stable and peaceful society - an essential foundation for happiness. With a gentle and objective narrative approach, the book affirms the right to “pursue happiness” for all citizens, as stated by President Ho Chi Minh in the Declaration of Independence proclaimed at Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945, marking the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) 80 years ago.

Meanwhile, Viet Nam – 40 nam doi moi (Vietnam – 40 Years of Renewal) (1986–2026) highlights major achievements of historic significance over four decades of renewal under the leadership of the Party. This far-reaching process marked a turning point that transformed the nation’s destiny, enabling Vietnam to overcome socio-economic crises, break through economic embargoes, deepen international integration and achieve steady development as today.

Featuring concise texts and more than 500 carefully selected photographs and documents, mainly from the Vietnam News Agency, the publication provides an overview of the renewal process and its landmark achievements.

The third, Viet Nam – Mot dai non song (Vietnam – a land woven of mountains and waves), brings together award-winning works from national photo contests and exhibitions titled Tu hao mot dai bien cuong (Pride in the frontier strip) and To quoc ben bo song (Fatherland by the Waves), held between 2020 and 2025.

The selected photographs, by artists from across the country, capture not only the majestic beauty of borderlands, seas and islands, but also vividly portray daily life, labour, defence efforts and the close bonds between ethnic communities, officials and soldiers on the nation’s frontlines. Each image offers a moving and authentic snapshot, affirming national sovereignty while spreading patriotism, national pride and solidarity.

The three books contribute to promoting Vietnam’s image at home and abroad. They also serve as valuable external information products, helping nurture confidence, aspiration and determination to build and safeguard a socialist Vietnam as it advances firmly into a new era of prosperity, strength, civilisation and happiness./.