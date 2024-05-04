Making news
VNA Publishing House introduces book on Dien Bien Phu to public
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House has introduced to the public a photo book entitled “Dien Bien Phu – Dien hen lich su” (Dien Bien Phu – Rendezvous with History” on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).
The 184-page book gathers more than 200 photos and documents related to the victory collected from the Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Military History Museum, the Vietnam Art Photograph Archives and Exhibition Centre and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists.
The book records the history of the nation's heroic struggle in the long resistance war against the French colonialists. Under the wise leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s army and people went through campaigns such as the Viet Bac Fall - Winter Campaign 1947 and the 1950 Border Campaign, especially the Dien Bien Phu Campaign that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.
The book also affirms the coordination of combat on the battlefields in Indochina with the Dien Bien Phu Campaign led to the final victory - the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina.
Another book “Nhung chien cong noi bat trong tran Dien Bien Phu sau 70 nam nhin lai” (Looking back outstanding victories in Dien Bien Phu battlefield after 70 years) written by former assistant to the Party General Secretary and former General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Ho Tien Nghi was also published on this occasion./.