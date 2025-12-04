VNA launches photo display of Vietnam-Laos ties in Vientiane

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone tour the display (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched a photo exhibition on the Vietnam – Laos great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic connectivity in Vientiane on December 3, within the framework of the Vietnam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee’s 48th meeting.

The exhibition showcased nearly 30 standout images handpicked from VNA’s extensive archives and shot by its domestic photojournalists and resident correspondents in Vientiane, vividly illustrating the deep-rooted and unwavering ties between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Before the meeting began, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone toured the display, which included striking, up-to-date photos capturing the recent state visit to Laos by Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Party and State delegation. The collection also documented Laos’ 50th National Day celebrations and the annual high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party held on December 1–2.

Dozens of images highlighted official visits, key activities and milestone events as leaders from both sides continue to deepen the comprehensive Vietnam-Laos partnership, with shots of top Party, State, Government and parliamentary officials at major projects, economic initiatives and investment promotion events.

A striking highlight featured Lao People’s Army soldiers marching in the September 2 parade marking the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day, emblematic of the ironclad military solidarity. The exhibition also spotlighted the recent opening of Berth No. 3 at the Laos-Vietnam International Port in Ha Tinh province’s Vung Ang Economic Zone, a flagship symbol of expanding economic collaboration and strategic infrastructure connectivity between the two nations./.