VNA launches fundraising campaign in support of Cuban people

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the launch of the fundraising campaign on August 18. (Photo: VNA)

The Party Committee and leadership of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on August 18 held a ceremony to launch a fundraising campaign in support of the Cuban people.



The initiative responds to the call of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS), which takes place within the framework of the Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2025).



Speaking at the ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang stressed that the Vietnam–Cuba relationship is a unique and special bond in world history. Nurtured by generations of leaders and people from both countries, it has become a symbol of exemplary international solidarity, enduring over time and steadfast through all challenges.



The VRCS’s fundraising campaign “65 Years of Vietnam–Cuba Solidarity” has set a target of mobilising at least 65 billion VND (2.47 million USD) to assist the Cuban people. This figure represents not just financial contributions but also the crystallisation of affection, trust, and steadfast solidarity between the two nations, Trang noted.



The General Director called on all VNA officials, reporters, editors, and staff to join hands in supporting the campaign, stressing that every contribution, no matter how small, carries with it love and solidarity to be sent to Cuba – Vietnam’s loyal and enduring friend.



Leaders, officials, staff members, and employees across the Vietnam News Agency join the launch ceremony in support of the Cuban people. (Photo: VNA)

The VNA has long maintained close cooperative ties with Cuba’s two news agencies, Prensa Latina and AIN, she added. On this occasion, Trang expressed her hope that the press sector will strongly spread the message of “Vietnam–Cuba: Always shoulder to shoulder through trials – Sharing in hardship,” and “Vietnam is always with Cuba.”



Following the launch, the VNA Office will continue to receive both direct donations and bank transfers until August 31./.