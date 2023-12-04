VNA joins fifth World Media Summit in China

Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Doan Tuyet Nhung is leading the agency’s delegation to the fifth World Media Summit (WMS) that opened in Guangzhou, the capital of China’s Guangdong province, on December 3.



Addressing a discussion on the media response to opportunities and challenges from digital technologies, Nhung said that besides the opportunities that digital transformation brings about, press agencies also face a strong influence of information on social networks, even the risk of being led by fake news and lack of verification.



In the fight against fake news, news agencies need to assert their role in leading the mainstream information flow, providing accurate, verified and fast information with large coverage, thereby regaining public trust in official information, she said, stressing that news agencies must increase their presence on media platforms to dominate cyberspace and, at the same time, counter false information and raise public awareness, especially among the young people.



The official said that the VNA is developing into a national key multimedia agency. The agency constantly promotes the application of technology and artificial intelligence in all stages of information production in order to reduce human resources and costs, while diversifying distribution channels to improve information efficiency. At the same time, the VNA is one of the leading press agencies in digital transformation in Vietnam with modern and impressive information products, and also a pioneer in the fight against fake news and false news with many creative initiatives and solutions, she added.



Nhung underlined that in order to seize opportunities and effectively respond to the challenges caused by digital transformation, press and media agencies must constantly be innovative and creative, while increasing investment in technological resources. Journalists must constantly improve and update new skills, she said, adding that the exchange, coordination and sharing of experiences among press agencies and media organisations on a global scale is extremely necessary.



On the sidelines of the summit, she had a meeting with Vice President of Xinhua News Agency Yuan Bingzhong, during which the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the two news agencies, and to continue effectively implementing the professional collaboration agreement so as to promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China.



Themed "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development", the event draws 450 delegates representing 197 mainstream media agencies, research institutes, State agencies and international organisations across the globe.



Hu Heping, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on media outlets to promote exchange and cooperation to contribute their wisdom and strength to building a community with a shared future for humanity and building a better world.



Meanwhile, Fu Hua, President of China’s Xinhua News Agency, called on media agencies to build consensus and boost confidence in development, uphold objectivity and truth to enhance media’s credibility, and deepen exchanges and collaboration to contribute to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.



Participants also discussed a wide range of issues, including the role of the media in promoting growth and human security, as well as the media response to opportunities and challenges from new technologies and markets in the digital era as well as global media cooperation for a better future.



The event will take place until December 8./.