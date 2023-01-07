VNA General Director underlines directions to fulfil 2023 tasks

Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has asked for upholding fundamental values, quickly grasping and adapting to the situation, and mastering modern technology to effectively fulfil the agency's goals set for 2023.



During two conferences reviewing 2022 Party work and launching 2023 tasks held in Hanoi on January 6, General Director Trang urged the sector to continue improving information quality and bring into play strength of each unit and bureau at home and abroad, thus creating a collecting power of a key national multimedia agency.



She requested creating new hi-tech and user-friendly information products to better meet demand of Party and State leaders as well as the public.



On top of that, digital transformation in report coverage and press management should be a major trend of this year, she said.



According to her, thanks to close coordination between reporters and editors last year, the VNA published 46,000 news and articles about domestic affairs, 96,000 others about international affairs, and 59,000 about external affairs, 190,000 photos and 3,100 infographic news which recorded more visits on websites than in 2021.



The VNA provided official, reliable, timely and rich information on many platforms, notably the topics of economic recovery and development, the implementation of the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, SEA Games 31, among others. It also took the lead in major information campaigns with articles holding sharp commentary and winning national press awards.



In accordance with the Government’s Decree, the VNA’s Party Committee and leaders rearranged the organisational apparatus to ensure streamlined, effective and efficient operation and carried out a scheme to develop the VNA into a key multimedia agency of the national media system, Trang said./.