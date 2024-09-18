VNA emphasises journalism ethics in digital age at OANA meeting

VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung attends the 53rd meeting of the OANA Executive Board in Moscow on September 15. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), led by Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung, attended the 53rd meeting of the Executive Board of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Moscow on September 15 to discuss ethical aspects of modern media, particularly the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism.

In her remarks, Nhung underscored VNA's commitment to information verification. She underlined the agency's role in delivering accurate, official and credible information to orient public opinions and maintain public trust.

Information should reflect humanity, spread positive values and inspire people in their everyday lives, she said.

She pointed out that in the era of social media where false or misleading content can spread rapidly, ethical principles of each journalist as well as each press agency are all the more important. Press and media agencies must adhere to ethical principles so as to win the trust of the public.

According to her, news agencies should strengthen their presence across media platforms so as to seize advantage on the cyberspace and perform their vanguard role in offering fast, accurate, objective and verified information with wide coverage. This, she noted, would enhance their influence in shaping public opinion, particularly among younger audiences.

Representatives from major news agencies such as Antara (Indonesia), Mehr (Iran), TASS (Russia), and Kyodo (Japan) shared their experiences and challenges in integrating AI into journalism and media operations. They discussed solutions to maintain ethical standards in AI use, highlighting the critical role of human decision-making.

Delegates also called for establishing regulations and sharing the best practices in training journalists and editors as the media landscape continues to evolve with AI technologies.

The meeting concluded with the announcement that the 54th OANA meeting will be hosted by Bernama (Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur in February 2025, and the 19th OANA General Assembly is scheduled for next year in Moscow.

During a visit to the Sputnik news agency on September 17, Nhung discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including increasing the exchange of photos, English-language and multimedia content, especially in sci-tech, socio-economy, culture and education.

Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, praised VNA as one of Sputnik’s most important partners. He expressed readiness to advance collaboration in information exchange, particularly multimedia content, aiming to further improve the effectiveness of their partnership in the future.

The VNA delegation also toured Sputnik’s information production units to gain insights into their operations.

On September 16, Deputy General Director Nhung also held a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi./.