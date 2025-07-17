VNA continues affirming its role as Vietnam's leading multimedia agency

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arriving to the congress. Photo: VNA

The 27th Party Congress of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) for the 2025 - 2030 term took place at the VNA's headquarters on July 17.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and sent flowers to the congress.



Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, leaders from the central party organisations, representatives from the working groups of the Government's Party Committee, representatives from press bloc party committees, and former VNA leaders from various periods were also present at the Congress.



The event brought together 175 delegates representing 1,040 party members from 34 party organisations under the VNA’s Party Organisation, marking a profound political engagement aimed at building a strong, and innovative party organisation capable of successfully fulfilling the state-owned news agency's mission in the new era.



On behalf of the Government Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh praised the significant achievements of the VNA Party Organisation over its 80-year journey. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the VNA has played an instrumental role in the revolutionary cause, the struggle for national independence and unification, reform efforts, and national construction and defence.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents flowers, congratulating the newly-elected the VNA Party Committee for the 2025 - 2030 term. Photo: VNA

Despite formidable challenges, the VNA has continued to uphold its role and traditions while making important contributions to the nation's overall success and the centennial journey of Vietnam's revolutionary journalism, he underscored, adding the agency has effectively implemented party guidelines and state policies while providing analytical reports and forecasts supporting policy formulation.



The VNA has served as the nation's leading outlet for external relations, pioneered digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications, and created multimedia information products. As a frontline force in ideological and communications battlegrounds, the agency has shaped public opinion, strengthened trust in Party and State leaders, and countered hostile forces while safeguarding territorial sovereignty, he stated.



The Deputy Prime Minister outlined key tasks for the upcoming term, emphasising improved party building work and innovative leadership methods while maintaining party discipline and internal unity.



Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh addresses the congress. Photo: VNA

VNA must continue affirming its position as the national news agency and strategic information centre, he said, highlighting every news reportage, image, and data must serve as accurate, objective, and timely information covering domestic and international situations, meeting Party and State leadership requirements and public information needs.



The agency must maintain its guiding role for other press organisations and the public, serving as mainstream information flow with high political and ideological orientation. The VNA must serve as an effective bridge between the Party, State, and people, he added.

He called on the VNA to accelerate its digital transformation and adopt a multi-platform, multi-media, multi-language model with the overarching aim of serving the people.



He urged investment in digital infrastructure, big data and AI, alongside full digitisation of the VNA’s production and distribution processes. The agency should continue developing a modern, converged newsroom that is flexible, efficient and responsive, he directed.



To enhance content delivery, he stressed the need for stronger integration of information formats, closer interdepartmental coordination, and innovative communication methods, especially on social media, to widen access to official information and strengthen the VNA’s digital presence.



He also called for greater international integration, with stronger overseas bureaus, especially in key political, economic, and technological hubs, and deeper ties with global news agencies and international press forums to elevate the VNA’s profile.



Deputy PM Chinh emphasised the importance of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive information to the world, particularly regarding major Party and State policies, the country's socio-economic development, diplomacy, national defence, human rights, and culture. He encouraged the agency to expand multilingual digital content, including e-newspapers, video clips and social media platforms, to counter misinformation and safeguard national interests abroad.



He also stressed the need to cultivate a team of professional, resilient, and humane journalists committed to public service, ethics, and innovation. Journalists, he said, must master new technologies, navigate complex information, and reflect the realities of life with insight and precision.



The official affirmed the Party and State’s ongoing support for the VNA’s development and expressed confidence in the agency’s staff to uphold Vietnam's 100-year revolutionary press tradition and its 80-year legacy of service to the nation.



He asked them to embody President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching that “journalists are revolutionary soldiers,” carrying forward the spirit of “steel in the pen, fire in the heart” to meet the demands of a new era of national progress.



VNA General Director and Secretary of the agency’s Party Committee for 2020-2025 Vu Viet Trang affirmed that the congress will mark a significant political milestone, reflecting unity, democracy and reform as VNA pursues its development goals through 2030, with a vision to 2045, coinciding with the centenaries of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese State.



She noted that across 26 terms, the VNA Party Organisation had consistently promoted unity and collective wisdom to guide the agency in fulfilling its role as a strategic news agency of the Party and State, contributing to national defence, development and modernisation.



Looking ahead, she said, the organisation aims to build on its proud legacy, including three honours as Hero of the People’s Armed Forces by guiding VNA to become a pure and strong Party unit, a major national multimedia agency, and a core pillar of Vietnam’s press system.



Trang expressed confidence that all VNA Party members and staff will remain committed to truth, professionalism and national pride, contributing to national development.



For the 2025-2030 term, the VNA’s Party Committee has identified five key tasks, including leading officials, Party members and staff to perform well their assigned political tasks and build the agency into a strong and modern national news agency in the region; and continuing to innovate and improve the quality and efficiency of political and ideological work, as well as renew the content and leadership methods of party committee in the direction of promoting the role of the collective along with enhancing the role, responsibility and authority of the leaders.



Attention will be paid to innovating the way party cells operate, training and creating sources for Party members and effectively implementing internal political protection work, while strengthening the inspection and supervision of Party organisations and members, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, negative phenomena, and signs of degradation in political ideology, ethics, lifestyle, "self-evolution", "self-transformation".



The VNA will also seek cooperation opportunities with new partners, improve the effectiveness of cooperation with traditional partners.



In addition, it will carry out three breakthroughs of building and perfecting legal documents; improving the quality of human resources to meet the development requirements; and promoting innovation in science and technology, and implementing comprehensive digital transformation in its operations.



The general goal for the 2025 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 is to continue to develop the VNA into a national news agency with high reputation in the region and the world, and a source of providing mainstream, accurate, reliable and diverse information for the media system and the public at home and abroad.



During the 2020–2025 term, the VNA Party Committee has prioritised leading and directing the fulfillment of information dissemination tasks by its network of bureaus, considering this a core mission to effectively implement the Party Committee’s resolutions. This focus has yielded strong and visible results, reinforcing the standing and influence of the VNA’s official information stream.



The VNA’s news sources are highly reliable, with clear editorial direction, and are widely used by both central and local media agencies as the official communication channel of the Party and the State. Over the past five years, VNA has annually provided an average of 197,440 news articles and 182,820 photos via its Internet service network to media agencies and organisations both inside and outside Vietnam.



The VNA’s journalism and publishing sectors have continued to innovate in both content and format, adopting advanced technologies and strongly developing multimedia content. Its information output maintains the foundational values of news reporting, delivering accurate, trustworthy, timely, rich, and properly oriented content, including strategic-level analysis and forecasts for reference reporting.

Secretary of the VNA Party Committee and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the congress. Photo: VNA

The agency has strived to diversify its information products and expand distribution channels to enhance the effectiveness of communication, reaching a wide range of domestic and international audiences. It continues to affirm its role as a leading national multimedia news agency and a strategic information provider that builds social consensus in support of the Party and State’s policies. At the same time, the VNA promptly counters false and hostile narratives.



Digital transformation efforts have been accelerated across the entire organisation. At present, all VNA information units have shifted to producing and delivering content in the digital environment.



The Party Committee and leadership of the VNA have implemented numerous breakthroughs in executing directives from the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Government, particularly in organisation and personnel work. This includes staff streamlining in accordance with Resolution 39-NQ/TW. The VNA has strengthened financial discipline, oversight, and promoted thrift practices and waste prevention.



Training and capacity building remain a priority, especially given current challenges in recruiting suitable young talent. The agency has enhanced training in political theory, leadership and management skills, and professional expertise. Over 71 training courses have been organised for more than 5,000 staff members on political theory, department and division-level management, and modern journalism skills.



Training in political theory and Party-related work has been particularly emphasised. The Party Committee has held four training sessions for grassroots Party secretaries and committee members, helping improve their skills and awareness. Party development efforts have focused on both quantity and quality, ensuring proper standards and procedures. During the term, the Party Organisation admitted 156 new members and granted the official Party membership to 190 others.



The Party Committee also prioritised consolidating inspection committees at all levels. Together with its Inspection Commission, it has carried out 72 thematic inspections and supervisions of subordinate Party committees and members./.