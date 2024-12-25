VNA announces top 10 outstanding international events in 2024

1. Conflict expands in the Middle East

On October 12, 2024, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that conflicts between Israeli forces and the Hamas movement left approximately 90% of children in the Gaza Strip without adequate access to food. Earlier in June, UNICEF estimated that nearly 3,000 children in Gaza were at risk of death due to malnutrition. Photo: Children line up to receive food aid in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on October 23, 2024. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

Fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has expanded, with Hezbollah forces from Lebanon and Houthi fighters from Yemen becoming involved. The assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran at the time when Iran’s new president took office led to direct attacks into each other's territories between Iran and Israel. As of December 25, the conflict has claimed the lives of approximately 50,000 people and affected millions.

On November 26, Israel and Hezbollah reached a temporary ceasefire agreement, but negotiations between Israel and Hamas remain in deadlock, leaving prospects for a solution to the Middle East conflict remote as ever.



2. Donald Trump wins US presidential election

On November 5, 2024, Republican candidate Donald Trump wins a convincing victory in the 2024 US presidential election, securing more than 270 electoral votes required by law, defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to become the 47th President of the United States. The image shows Republican candidate Donald Trump (US) at a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena on November 5 2024. Photo: AP/VNA

On November 5, former US President Donald Trump won a victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, and his Republican Party also gained control of both houses of the US Congress. The "America First" policy initiated by the 47th President of the US signals major shifts in both domestic and foreign policies, which are expected to have widespread implications for countries and regions around the world in the years to come.



3. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime collapses

On December 8, 2024, Syrian state television broadcast a statement declaring the victory of the Syrian opposition and the collapse of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad (in the picture). Photo: SANA/VNA

After 13 years of bloody civil war, on December 8, opposition forces in Syria took control of the capital, Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad and his family to flee the country. The fall of al-Assad's regime is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the Middle East, potentially plunging the region into greater chaos and division. The international community is working to ensure a smooth political transition and restore stability to the country.



4. Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates with dangerous developments

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces launched raids and seized several areas in Russia's Kursk province. This marked the first ground assault by a foreign military on Russian territory since World War II. Photo: A Russian drone targets a Ukrainian military vehicle that had crossed into the Kursk region on August 12, 2024. Photo: Getty Image/VNA

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces launched a raid and seized several areas in Russia’s Kursk region. This marked the first foreign military assault on Russian territory since World War II. In mid-November, Kiev used missiles supplied by the US, UK, and France to strike deep into Russian territory for the first time. In response, Moscow fired hypersonic missiles at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and announced a revised nuclear doctrine. The assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov in Moscow on December 17 further heightened tensions between the two sides. Although both Russian and Ukrainian leaders have expressed willingness to negotiate, significant differences remain in their positions.



5. Global economy recovers despite headwinds

Workers operate at an automobile manufacturing plant in Pamplona, Spain. Photo: AFP/VNA

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts global economic growth of 3.2% in 2024 despite risks from geopolitical conflicts, trade disputes, and uncertainties surrounding elections. Major economies are adjusting macro-economic policies, lowering interest rates to stimulate growth. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has cut interest rates for the first time in four years, while several other central banks have taken similar actions.



6. Hottest year in human history

On April 19, 2024, Odisha, a state in eastern India, reported one fatality from heatstroke and 71 cases of heat-related illnesses. Boudh recorded the state's highest temperature at 44.3°C, followed closely by Baripada at 44.2°C. Photo: People in Kanpur, India, shield their heads and faces with scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun while traveling outdoors. Photo: ANI/VNA

The European climate monitoring agency Copernicus has officially declared 2024 as the hottest year in human history. For the first time ever, the global average temperature surpassed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels during 1850-1900 when the widespread use of fossil fuels began.

The rising temperatures have led to increased extreme weather events worldwide. Super typhoon Yagi claimed over 600 lives across Southeast Asia, while super typhoon Helene caused more than 110 billion USD in damage in the US, and catastrophic flooding in Spain resulted in the deaths of 200 residents.

However, global efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption remain insufficient.



7. Global gold prices hit record high

Gold bars in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Photo: Kyodo/VNA On October 31, global gold prices soared to an unprecedented 2,790.15 USD per ounce, marking a 35% increase since the beginning of the year. This surge triggered significant volatility in the domestic gold market. Key factors driving the record-breaking prices include escalating inflation, geopolitical instability, and a shift in monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. Central banks worldwide have been actively purchasing gold, reinforcing its role as a vital national reserve asset. The soaring gold prices have diminished the appeal of riskier assets, prompting many investors to redirect their funds into alternative investments. .



8. Rise of the right in Europe

On December 4, 2024, French lawmakers passed a no-confidence vote, forcing Prime Minister Michel Barnier to resign and causing his government to collapse. The motion was supported by 331 members of Parliament, primarily from the left-wing NFP coalition and the far-right RN party - well exceeding the 289 votes needed for approval. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

A majority of parliamentary elections in Europe have witnessed a strong surge of right-wing, far-right, and nationalist movements. This not only poses challenges to the future and stability of the European Union (EU) but also weakens international cooperation efforts aimed at addressing urgent global issues. The failure of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's Government to survive a no-confidence vote and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Government to pass a confidence vote reflects the political instability in Europe.



9. UN adopts first-ever global resolution on AI

On March 21, the United Nations General Assembly passed a landmark resolution promoting "safe, secure and trustworthy" Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to advance sustainable development for all. Photo: Xinhua/VNA

On March 21, the United Nations General Assembly passed a landmark resolution promoting "safe, secure and trustworthy" Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to advance sustainable development for all. This move came as the global community grapples with the opportunities and challenges of AI application and governance.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) released its Guide on AI Governance and Ethics to encourage responsible AI use. Meanwhile, the EU officially introduced its AI Act, aiming to protect citizens' rights while fostering innovation.





10. Chang'e-6 brings samples from moon's far side