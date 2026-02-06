Visitors to enjoy free entry to Ho Dynasty Citadel, Lam Kinh relic site during Tet holiday

The South Gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel. Photo: VNA

The Management Board of the Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site and key historical relics in the northern province of Thanh Hoa has announced that it will offer free admission to the Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site and the Lam Kinh Special National Relic, alongside a range of cultural and artistic activities for local residents and visitors during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Under the plan, visitors will enjoy free entry to the Ho Citadel World Heritage Site from February 12 to 17, 2026 (from the 25th day of the 12th lunar month to the first day of the Year of the Horse). Meanwhile, free entry to the Lam Kinh Special National Relic will be available from February 16 to 19, 2026 (from the 29th day of the 12th lunar month to the third day of the Year of the Horse).

Nguyen Van Long, deputy director of the management board, said preparations are under way to decorate the sites with festival flags, banners, spring flowers and themed check-in spaces recreating both traditional and contemporary Lunar New Year settings. These efforts aim to create a warm and festive atmosphere at the heritage sites during the early days of the new year.

At the Ho Dynasty Citadel, highlights will include a photo exhibition entitled “Ho Dynasty Citadel – Outstanding Universal Value”, a spring flower and bonsai display themed “Spring Flowers of the Ancient Capital”, and a recreated traditional Tet space under the theme “Old Tet at the Ancient Citadel”. A series of heritage education programmes and traditional cultural experience activities will also be held.

Visitors to the Ho Dynasty Citadel will also be able to take part in ceremonial and cultural events such as the erection of the New Year bamboo pole (neu tree), the ritual release of carps for the Kitchen Gods within the royal precinct, calligraphy festivals offering auspicious characters for the New Year, and spring-themed art performances staged by local cultural clubs. Notably, all guided commentary services at the Ho Dynasty Citadel will be provided free of charge during this period, along with access to themed exhibitions, cultural spaces and heritage routes highlighting the site’s outstanding values and the historical land of Tay Do.

At the Lam Kinh Special National Relic, activities will include photo exhibitions showcasing its historical and cultural significance, a spring calligraphy festival, the opening ceremony at the temple dedicated to King Le Thai To on the fourth day of the first lunar month, and the Spring Festival at the temple of Prince Le Lai on the eighth day of the Lunar New Year.

The decision to offer free admission to both the Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site and the Lam Kinh relic site not only enables residents and visitors to enjoy spring outings and pay homage, but also helps promote the distinctive historical and cultural values of Thanh Hoa province during Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year./.