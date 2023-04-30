Visitors flock to President Ho Chi Minh's home town

Each day, between 800 and 1,000 delegations with up to 20,000 tourists visit Kim Lien special relic site in Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An, during the five-day Reunificational Day and May Day holidays from April 29 to May 3.



According to Nguyen Bao Tuan, Director of the relic site, the number of arrivals to the site on this holiday is expected to surge remarkably after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On the occasion, the relic site also organises thematic exhibitions on the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh as well as President Ho Chi Minh with Vietnamese cultural heritage.



Phan Nam Truong, a fifth grader from Ha Tinh province, said this is the first time he has visited President's Ho’native village. Seeing the thatched roof with many very simple things made him more proud of Uncle Ho, he said.



Tran Thi My Binh, head of the Kim Hoa Primary School in Ha Tinh’s Huong Son district, said that her school regularly organises extracurricular activities for students. However, this is the first time the school has sent teachers and more than 200 students to visit Uncle Ho's hometown with the purpose of educating patriotic traditions for them./.