Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 wraps up

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of central Quang Nam province on December 22 organised a ceremony to wrap up the Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 and launch the National Startup Year 2023.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh said that throughout the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, more than 210 events took place across Vietnam, of which 73 events were organised in Quang Nam province.

He said the success of the Visit Vietnam Year-Quang Nam 2022 contributed to Vietnam’s tourism achievements this year with 3.5 million foreign visitors and 101.3 million domestic tourists. The country’s tourism revenue reached about 495 trillion VND (nearly 21 billion USD).

Particularly, in 2022, Quang Nam welcomed nearly 4.8 million visitors, 13 times higher than the figure last year. The province gained 3.8 trillion VND from tourism, eight times higher than the amount of 2021. Social incomes from tourism are estimated at 8.9 trillion VND.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 helped improve awareness of the role of tourism in socio-economic development.

Cultural and tourism activities towards "green" and sustainability have been effectively promoted while many projects were invested and completed, helping to attract international and domestic tourists, he said.

The south-central province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the theme “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”.

Meanwhile, Quang Nam province will host the National Startup Year 2023 with the theme “Spreading the startup spirit”.

The event aims to create a start-up culture, arousing the entrepreneurship spirit, forming a sustainable national innovation startup ecosystem, and connecting startups with the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme and typical industrial and rural products./.