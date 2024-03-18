Visit Vietnam Year, Ban Flower Festival 2024 kicks off in Dien Bien

Ban flowers on Pha Din Pass are currently in full bloom. (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien and Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival 2024 took place in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 16 evening, drawing a large number of visitors.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Quoc Cuong underlined that Dien Bien, the home of the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago, has recorded many important achievements in socio-economic development and become a friendly and attractive tourist destination.



With various cultural, sports and tourism events planned throughout the year, Dien Bien hopes to welcome more visitors from localities across the country and foreign friends, and clinch a position in the domestic and international tourism map.



For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha affirmed that the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2024 - Glorious Dien Bien Phu- Infinite Experiences – was built upon the heroic resonance of the victory, along with the majestic nature of the borderland region and the iconic image of the Ban flower.



Ban flower, which leaves a strong imprint in the cultural and spiritual life of the community in the northwestern region, is the symbol of eternal love, showing their dream of everlasting happiness, he noted.



He called for localities to give active response to the Visit Vietnam Year 2024, and advised Dien Bien to roll out concerted measures in planning and investment attraction to create unique tourism products in association with the development of community-based tourism to promote the cultural identity of local ethnic minority groups.



Every citizen needs to become a cultural ambassador with the responsibility to preserve and protect the environment and landscapes, as they are the source of life for today and the future, he stressed.



Following the opening ceremony was an artistic programme themed Visiting the Land of Ban Flowers, a highlight of of National Tourism Year and the Ban Flower Festival.



The spectacular programme utilised various theatrical elements such as music, dance, and stage performances, accompanied by artistic narration and multimedia presentations including video clips, 3D and 4D visual art, laser projections, and fireworks. Particularly, it incorporated the use of innovative technology like fly cameras to create novel and captivating effects for the audience.



Held from March 16 to 18, the Ban Flower Festival boasts a diverse lineup of activities, including the U Va Legend open-air show, sport competitions, exhibition of local specialties and craft village products, traditional art performances and traditional ethnic costumes showcase.



A national symposium on Dien Bien potential and advantages for sustainable tourism development and the Sparkling Ban Flower Land photo contest will also be held within the event's framework./.