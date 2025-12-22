Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 wraps up

The closing ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 on December 20 (Photo: VNA)

The closing ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 took place on the evening of December 20 at Ngo Mon Square in the former imperial city of Hue.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Hue People's Committee Nguyen Khac Toan affirmed that the year-long programme, themed "Ancient Capital – New Opportunities", wrapped up with remarkable achievements, featuring more than 170 cultural and tourism events and welcoming over 6 million domestic and international visitors to the central city. The image of the former imperial capital has been widely promoted across domestic and international media, demonstrating the renewed vitality of Hue tourism and reinforcing the city’s role as a distinctive cultural and tourism centre of Vietnam.



He attributed the success of the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 to not only efforts by local authorities, but also the strong support from businesses, artists, craftsmen, international partners, and especially the hospitality and cultural elegance of Hue’s people – a key factor in building Hue’s tourism brand.



Building on this foundation, the city will continue pursuing its strategy to establish itself as a smart, green, and sustainable heritage city, focusing on improving the quality of tourism products linked with heritage values, boosting digital transformation and international promotion, strengthening public – private partnerships, and developing modern and dynamic citizens upholding Hue’s cultural identity.



In 2025, Hue welcomed about 6.3 million visitors, up 61.5%, including 1.9 million international arrivals, up 40.6%, while recording tourism revenue of over 13 trillion VND (494 million USD), up 64.4% year-on-year, significantly contributing to Vietnam’s tourism growth.



The Visit Vietnam Year also helped promote Vietnam’s cultural heritage and scenic landscapes, affirming the country as a safe, friendly, attractive, and identify-rich destination.



On this occasion, Gia Lai province was announced as the host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2026./.