Visa waiver policy accelerates tourism growth

Foreign tourists experience making lanterns at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam complex in Hanoi. Photo: qdnd.vn

The Government’s resolution on visa exemption for citizens of 12 countries has been assessed as a strategic move, giving fresh momentum to Vietnam’s tourism recovery and strengthening the country's position on the global tourism map.



The 12 beneficiary countries are Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Switzerland. Their citizens are allowed to stay in Vietnam for 45 days from the date of entry for tourism purposes, regardless of passport type, provided they meet all entry requirements. The policy is valid from August 15, 2025, to August 14, 2028.



Johan Meier, a 29-year-old Swiss visitor recently spending three weeks in Vietnam, said the 45-day visa exemption is particularly attractive for long-term travellers like him as it enables deeper cultural experiences.



Dr. Nguyen Duc Trong, lecturer at the faculty of tourism and hospitality of the National Economics University, said the visa exemption is a “key” to enhancing Vietnam’s competitiveness. With only natural beauty, the country cannot surpass regional rivals, he noted, adding that the difference comes from travel convenience, with visas being the first barrier that should be removed. Easier entry encourages longer stays and higher spending, creating greater economic value than visa fees.

A friendlier visa policy is also expected to help Vietnam attract more international conferences, exhibitions, and events while facilitating business travel. This will generate spillover benefits not only for tourism but also for aviation, transport, retail, and services.



The National Statistics Office reported that with a favourable visa policy, stronger tourism promotion, and vibrant festive activities, international arrivals in Vietnam have risen steadily. In the first seven months of 2025, the number of international visitors hit 12.23 million, up 22.5% year-on-year.



Data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism revealed that the figure between January and August neared 14 million, an annual increase of 21.7%. The country set a goal of welcoming 25 million foreign visitors this year./.