Visa extension proposal to help boost tourism: Insiders

The Government has agreed to propose to the National Assembly some new policies relating to the immigration, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, including one on a visa extension to 90 days.



15-day stay too short



Do Van Thuc, Deputy Director of Dat Viet Tour Company, said his trans-national tours are favoured by many international tourists, adding that such tours offer six days in the north and another six days in the central region.



Therefore, those with visa-free stay of only 15 days will not have enough time to travel the southern region, he said.



According to the official, many international tourists initially plan to spend only two weeks in Vietnam. However, the country’s charm has persuaded them to stay longer, and seek ways to extend their visa.



Many others spend up to two days on flights to the Southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile, many tourist destinations in Vietnam are far apart, with some taking the whole day to travel, Thuc said.



For those who want to take a one-month vacation, visa extension can be time-consuming and costly.



Thuc expressed his hope that Vietnam's unilateral visa exemption policy for foreign citizens and some new policies on the management of immigration, transit, and residence of foreigners in Vietnam will help attract more international tourists and increase revenue for travel firms.



Invitation cards to international tourists



Nguyen Cong Hoan, General Director of Flamigo Redtours and head of the digital transformation and communication department under the Vietnam Tourism Association, held that visa procedure simplification helps to raise Vietnam’s competitiveness in the regional race of luring visitors.



Travel firms have launched 30-day tours, yet they remain unattractive to foreigners due to the short-stay visa policy, he pointed out.



He called Vietnam’s visa relaxation an invitation card to tourists, saying it demonstrates the country’s warm welcome and best support to them, and contributes to promoting the domestic tourism.



Visa extension would also be a source of encouragement to travel firms, motivating them to invest more in tourism promote, Hoan said.



Nguyen Tran Hoang Phuong, CEO of Golden Smile Travel Company and Vice President of the Institute of Social Tourism Research, said apart from visa extension, Vietnam should change its entry policy and reduce visa costs./.