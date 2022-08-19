Making news
Visa announces winners of She’s Next grant programme in Vietnam
This is the first time the programme, created to boost and empower women entrepreneurship, has been conducted in Vietnam.
Three women business owners from across Vietnam received a grant of 10,000 USD and one-year business coaching through IFundWomen to support, grow and expand their businesses.
The winners are Equo Vietnam founded by Marina Tran Vu which produces 100% plastic-free solutions for everyday single-use products, Palmania JSC co-founded by Chau Ngoc Diu which aims to revive the traditional craft of palmyra nectar production of the indigenous Khmer people, and Tubudd JSC co-founded by Annie Vu which is a platform connecting travelers with local experts to supercharge their holidays and business trips.
According to Dang Tuyet Dung, Country Manager of Visa Vietnam and Laos, the pandemic has been a watershed, as outdated businesses suffered while those who could embrace disruption thrived.
“It fills me with pride to say we have seen many outstanding women entrepreneurs who demonstrated the necessary flexibility to succeed,” she said, adding that Visa would like to provide greater visibility for their success, to break down age-old stereotypes and build a digital economy based on equity and inclusion.
The programme received a wide variety of entries, from household businesses preserving age-old traditions to fully-fledged digital disruptors, with deep environmental, cultural or social relevance, showcasing the diversity among Vietnamese local women entrepreneurs./.