Violinist Bui Cong Duy conferred with Honorary Professor title





This is part of the activities within the framework of the International Forum of Art Institute Presidents and a workshop to celebrate the 25th founding anniversary of the academy.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai and Director of KNAA Aiman Musakhajaeva attended the award ceremony.



Assoc. Prof. Le Anh Tuan, Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, said this is the recognition of the Vietnamese artist’s great contributions to the arts in general and music in particular.



In recent years, Duy has been invited several times by the Kazakh academy to join the juries at international violin competitions, as well as to lecture and perform solo with the National Symphony Orchestra of Kazakhstan.



Duy, 42, who began playing violin at the age of four under the instruction of his father, violinist Bui Cong Thanh, is a graduate of the Tchaikovsky National Music College in Moscow.



He is known as a musical phenomenon, particularly after he won first prize at the International Tchaikovsky Music Competition for Young Violinists in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in 1997.



He has performed at concerts in many European and Asian countries, and at prestigious halls such as Berliner Symphoniker in Germany and Capella Concert Hall in Russia.



Duy has served as a jury member at international competitions such as the VI International Violin Competition in Astana, Kazakhstan, in 2016, and the 8th and 10th Tchaikovsky International Competitions for Young Musicians in Moscow in 2014 and in Astana in 2017.



He was appointed as Vice Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2017./.