VinWonders, Sun World partner with Klook to promote Vietnam’s tourism online

Through digital marketing campaigns, the two hope to increase the awareness among the tourists, especially free independent travellers (FIT), of Vietnam’s outstanding destinations.



They will target key markets such as the Republic of Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan (China), which reported strong growth in the number of tourists to Vietnam in 2022.



Michelle Ho, Klook General Manager of Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam, predicts that 2023 will be a stronger year for Vietnam's inbound tourism.



Despite the looming global recession, many international travellers are making plans to visit Vietnam in 2023, promising a booming year for the tourism market, she said.



According to Klook's Travelsilence study, 81% of the Asian travelers are still eager to travel internationally in 2023, and many of them are making Vietnam their next destination.



Data from Google Destination insights showed that Vietnam is one of the fastest growing destinations globally with more than 75% growth, and the country ranked fourth in growth. With Vietnam expecting to welcome 8 million international travelers in 2023, twice as many as in 2022, the strategic partnerships will enable the country, and partners in particular, to reach wider and further, capitalising on more of the rising demand through Klook's integrated channels./.