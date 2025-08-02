Vinh Nghiem Pagoda: a timeless sanctuary of Truc Lam Buddhist Zen sect

The first Patriarch's House, where the three founders of the Truc Lam sect are worshipped. (Photo: VNA)

Nestled in the serene landscape of Bac Ninh province, Vinh Nghiem Pagoda has withstood the test of time for over 700 years, preserving its status as a revered cultural and spiritual sanctuary.



The pagoda, also known for its breathtaking architecture and rich history, draws visitors who seek both exploration and worship. Vinh Nghiem Pagoda is part of the massive Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son, Kiep Bac complex that has recently been recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site.



Located in the province's Tan An ward, it is considered the ancestral home of the Truc Lam Zen sect and holds a special place in the history of Buddhism during the Tran Dynasty. Originally built during the Ly Dynasty and named Chuc Thanh Pagoda, it was expanded and renamed Vinh Nghiem, meaning 'eternally solemn', during the rule of the Tran Dynasty (from 1225 to 1400).



According to Venerable Thich Thanh Vinh, Deputy Abbot of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, it once served as the residence and preaching site for the three founders of the Truc Lam sect: Tran Nhan Tong, Phap Loa and Huyen Quang.



The holy site was also a training ground for monks during the Tran period. Notably, in 1313, Phap Loa established regulations for the ranks of monks, marking a milestone in the birth of the first organisational system of the Truc Lam Dai Viet Buddhist monastery — a significant advancement in the management and development of religion in the nation’s history.



For over seven centuries, this pagoda has not only been the largest training centre for Truc Lam Zen monks, but has also preserved the spirit of independence and self-reliance, closely intertwined with national culture. Despite numerous renovations and restorations, the pagoda retains its solemn and ancient appearance, serving as a vibrant symbol of Vietnamese Buddhism.



Covering an area of about two hectares, the pagoda features symmetrical and harmonious architecture, comprising five main complexes: the Tam Quan gate, the Tam Bao hall, the First Patriarch's House, the Bell Tower and the Second Patriarch's House.



From the Tam Quan gate, visitors enter a serene Zen space. The gate has three sections and two levels, with a traditional curved roof covered in tiles, symbolising the transformation from the mundane to the Zen realm.



The Tam Bao hall is constructed from precious wood, featuring overlapping roofs and eaves that curve like lotus petals. Its interior is intricately carved with dragons, clouds and Buddhist motifs. The Bell Tower, located at the centre of the pagoda's courtyard, has a two-storey structure with eight roofs. The ancient bell hangs high, and when it tolls, it resonates with a solemn and sacred tone.



The Patriarch's House, where the three founders of the Truc Lam sect are worshipped, is arranged with dignity, reflecting deep respect for the pioneers who established Vietnamese Zen Buddhism.



Vinh Nghiem Pagoda is regarded as a great ancient pagoda, a rare site in the region that is hard to match.



Visitor Nguyen Nhu Ngoc Anh from Hanoi said: “Upon entering the pagoda, I feel as if I've let go of all the burdens from outside. The serene and harmonious scenery, the unique architecture and the deep marks of ancient Buddhism lighten my soul. This is a destination for healing.”



Not only does Vinh Nghiem Pagoda attract Buddhists, but it is also an ideal destination for international visitors looking to learn about Buddhism and traditional Vietnamese architecture. The combination of a sacred religious space with rich cultural and historical depth makes this place increasingly appealing beyond borders.

A bird's eye view of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda (Photo: VNA)

Woodblock printing collection



One of the special features that contributes to the fame and status of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda is its collection of Buddhist woodblocks used for printing, regarded as an invaluable spiritual treasure of Truc Lam Buddhism and Vietnamese culture.



The collection of woodblocks carved with text was recognised by UNESCO as a documentary heritage under the Memory of the World programme for the Asia-Pacific region in 2012. This is the only original woodblock collection of the Truc Lam sect preserved at Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, and was used to disseminate the core teachings of Buddhism to hundreds of pagodas throughout history.



Venerable Thich Thanh Vinh said that with 3,050 intact woodblocks to this day, this is the only original documentation of the Truc Lam Zen sect still preserved in Vietnam. These woodblocks are intricately carved in Han-Nom script on durable wood, showcasing the high craftsmanship of ancient artisans.



Not only do the woodblocks hold artistic value in sculpture and calligraphy, but each block is also an academic work that records Buddhist scriptures, precepts, rituals and biographies, fully reflecting the thoughts and teachings of Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhism founded by King Tran Nhan Tong.



Additionally, the pagoda houses a collection of statues of the Three Founders of Truc Lam carved from mit (jackfruit tree) wood in the 19th century, which has been recognised as National Heritage. There are also more than 100 ancient statues and eight stone stelae that document the formation and development of the Vinh Nghiem Buddhist Centre, creating a sacred space rich in historical depth.



Every year, the Vinh Nghiem Pagoda festival is held on the 14th day of the second lunar month, coinciding with the anniversary of the founding masters. This event attracts thousands of monks, followers and visitors to pay their respects, offer incense in memory of the three founders and participate in traditional Buddhist rituals.



The Vinh Nghiem Pagoda festival was recognised as National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013, becoming an important cultural and spiritual space in the region and contributing to the preservation and dissemination of the distinctive values of Truc Lam Buddhism in contemporary life.



Each year, the pagoda attracts countless visitors, offering a serene space for reflection and worship. As it continues to thrive, Vinh Nghiem Pagoda remains a cherished sanctuary, fostering a deeper understanding of Buddhism and Vietnamese culture./.