Vinh Long promotes fishermen’s compliance with IUU rules

Vinh Long currently has 4,628 registered fishing vessels, 4,450 of which are licenced for fishing, accounting for 96.2%. (Illustrative image: VNA)

The southern province of Vinh Long has intensified efforts to raise fishermen’s awareness and ensure strict compliance with regulations on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as part of the nationwide peak month of action for sustainable fisheries development.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has directed relevant agencies and coastal localities to step up coordinated anti-IUU measures, while communal police have tightened management of “three-no” fishing vessels (no registration, no licence and no vessel monitoring system or VMS).

Comprehensive inspections have been conducted to review the registrations of all local fishing vessels, licensing, and VMS installation status. Vessels operating outside the province or without monitoring systems are being strictly tracked and penalised in line with legal provisions.

Communication campaigns have also been expanded to encourage fishermen to comply with regulations and avoid illegal operations in foreign waters. Border guard and fisheries surveillance forces have reinforced patrols and inspections of vessels departing or arriving at ports.

At Dinh An Fishing Port, designated for verifying seafood for export, the management board and border guard units regularly engage with vessel owners and captains to explain IUU-related rules.

Captain Le Trung Kien of vessel 95812-TS said all fishing boats docking at Dinh An port are briefed and reminded by authorities to properly record operational data, including arrival, departure, and unloading information.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, Vinh Long currently has 4,628 registered fishing vessels, 4,450 of which are licenced for fishing, accounting for 96.2%. Since early this year, no local vessels have violated foreign waters or been detained by foreign authorities./.