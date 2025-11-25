Vingroup pledges additional 19 million USD for central region flood relief

Many organisations and individuals have extended support to flood-affected communities. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

As severe flooding continues to devastate central localities, Vingroup has announced an additional emergency relief package worth 500 billion VND (nearly 19 million USD) to support ongoing disaster response and recovery efforts.

This marks the group’s second major contribution in less than two months, following the 500 billion VND pledged on October 1 for post-Typhoon Bualoi recovery, bringing its total donation to 1 trillion VND.

Under the proposed allocation, Dak Lak will receive 200 billion VND, while Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai and Lam Dong will each be allocated 100 billion VND.

The second-phase package will continue to prioritise those enduring the most severe losses. Families with deceased or missing members will receive 100 million VND per victim; households whose homes have entirely collapsed will be granted 60 million VND; and those whose homes are at least 50% damaged, including families of revolution contributors, poor or near-poor households, and those facing exceptionally difficult circumstances, will receive 20 million VND.

Vingroup’s Thien Tam Fund has established rapid response teams to work alongside the provincial Fatherland Front committees to ensure aid reaches affected residents swiftly and accurately.

Beyond emergency assistance, the fund will support the rebuilding of schools to ensure learning conditions and will consider backing the repair of essential public infrastructure in remote and mountainous areas heavily impacted by the floods, Vingroup said.

Following Typhoon Bualoi, over 350 billion VND of the initial 500 billion VND support package has already been delivered to residents in 25 provinces and cities, focusing on the most urgent cases. The remaining 150 billion VND will be disbursed as local authorities complete documentation for reconstruction of key public facilities./.