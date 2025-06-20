Vingroup among top 40 largest enterprises in Southeast Asia

VinFast manufacturing facility in Haiphong city (Photo: Vingroup)

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup has climbed eight places to rank 37th in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500, a list of the region’s 500 largest enterprises compiled by Fortune, the renowned American business magazine.

This is the second year the magazine has released the ranking, which is based on total revenue and key financial indicators of enterprises from seven countries in the region: Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Cambodia.

According to Fortune, Vingroup ranks first among private enterprises in Vietnam. The group earned high marks not only for its asset scale but also for its business performance and financial efficiency. In 2024, Vingroup posted 7.5 billion USD in revenue and 475.1 million USD in profit, representing year-on-year increases of 11.4% and 450.5%, respectively. Its total assets reached 32.8 billion USD.

Vingroup operates across a wide range of sectors, from industry and technology, trade and services, and social charity to infrastructure and energy. Its technology ecosystem was further strengthened in 2024 with the launch of VinRobotics and VinMotion, while its innovation funds VinIF and VinVentures continued to support scientists and startups across the country.

In the commercial services segment, brands such as Vinhomes, Vincom, and Vinpearl continued to expand. Vinhomes’ integrated urban developments, featuring comprehensive planning, green spaces, and modern amenities, have contributed to shaping contemporary lifestyles in Vietnam.

Regarding the social services sector, Vinschool, VinUni, and Vinmec also saw continued growth in both scale and quality, making significant contributions to the country’s education and healthcare systems.

This year, Vingroup plans to expand into energy and infrastructure, aiming to help drive economic growth and improve quality of life nationwide.

A company representative said that strong corporate governance, along with the application of smart technologies across all operations, will be key to achieving the group’s growth targets, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in green transformation and promoting sustainable development in Vietnam and Southeast Asia at large./.