VinFuture Sci-Tech Week: Symposium looks into science for life
The “Science for Life” took place within the framework of the second VinFuture Sci-Tech Week, which is taking place from December 17-21 with the participation of thousands of scientists, policy makers and businesspeople at home and abroad.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy highlighted science-technology, innovation and creation as major drivers taking Vietnam to the list of top 15 agricultural exporters in the world, saying science-technology contributes about 30% of the added value in the Vietnamese farming sector.
The function looked into solutions as well as projections of important changes in people’s lives enabled by the effective application of science and technology.
The VinFuture Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit foundation in Vietnam founded by and financed by Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup JSC, and his wife Pham Phu Huong.
Its mission is to build a future where breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations empower people, positively enhance their lives, and create a more equitable and sustainable world for future generations./.