VinFuture Prize helps consolidate trust in power of science, technology: NA Chairman

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the awarding ceremony of the 2025 VinFuture Prize (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended at the awarding ceremony of the 2025 VinFuture Prize, a global science and technology award, in Hanoi on December 5 evening, during which he affirmed that the award helps spread inspiration and strengthen public confidence in the power of science and technology.



NA Chairman Man emphasised that over the past five years, the award has not only honoured outstanding scientific achievements but also created valuable dialogues and forums connecting scientists, businesses, and policymakers. These exchanges have sparked new ideas, fresh approaches, and innovative cooperation models that continue to spread widely.



This year, the prize continued to receive a large number of nominations, with 1,705 submissions, nearly three times higher than that in the first season. The scientific projects showcased strong innovative thinking and pioneering creativity, he said, noting that these works will continue to spread inspiration and strengthen society’s confidence in the power of science and technology to address global urgent challenges.



According to the top legislator, the world is facing numerous complex upheavals. Climate change, pandemics, energy and food security, economic volatility, and even unprecedented risks stemming from new scientific and technological developments all require each nation to find its own appropriate development pathway. Meanwhile, science can only truly unleash its power when supported by deep, equal, and persistent international cooperation.



He told participants that in recent years, the Vietnamese Party and State have introduced numerous major, historically significant policies marking a new stage of development. In particular, the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW designates science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of the new development phase. The National Assembly has also passed Resolution 193/2025/QH15, paving the way for special pilot mechanisms that expand the creative space for intellectuals and provide more favourable conditions for scientists and businesses to realise their ideas and inventions in response to practical needs.



Vietnam, he said, hopes to strengthen cooperation with the global scientific community in researching issues of shared concern, promoting academic exchange, training high-quality human resources, transferring technology, and implementing green and inclusive development models.



The nation is ready to work with countries, organisations, and research institutions in a spirit of openness, responsibility, and mutual respect, while remaining a trusted and attractive destination for scientists, where creative values can be shared and widely spread to the international community, Chairman Man affirmed.



Recalling Party General Secretary To Lam’s remarks that developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation is not only a choice but a vital path, the NA Chairman emphasised that Vietnam is committed to building a transparent legal environment and creating favourable conditions for innovation models to be implemented effectively and safely, thereby contributing positively to regional and global development.



Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, Chair of the VinFuture Prize Council, speaks at the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, Chair of the VinFuture Prize Council, said scientists honoured in 2025 have delivered outstanding discoveries with significant benefits for society, advancing both human welfare and sustainable development.



Congratulating the laureates, the Professor emphasised that their achievements underscore the value of perseverance, a spirit of service, and faith in the power of knowledge. He expressed hope that the scientists will continue to advance their outstanding research, generating even greater benefits for communities around the world.



The 2025 VinFuture Prize drew 1,705 nominations submitted from around the world, according to a press release. Notably, the number of official nominating partners has seen exceptional growth, reaching 14,772 – more than a twelvefold increase from the 1,200 recorded in the inaugural season – reaffirming the Prize's reputation as a global hub for scientific and intellectual excellence.



Over five editions, the Prize has honoured numerous outstanding scientists, many of whom have subsequently received other prestigious international awards. The 2024 VinFuture Grand Prize was awarded to five scientists - Professor Yoshua Bengio, Professor Geoffrey E. Hinton, Jen-Hsun Huang, Professor Yann LeCun, and Professor Fei-Fei Li for transformational contributions to the advancement of deep learning./.