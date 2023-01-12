Making news
VinFast’s EVs grab international media’s attention at CES 2023
Driving, a renowned news-site of Canada’s automobile industry, wrote that both Torino Design-designed units are good-looking entrants that should generate a lot of interest, as long as they are priced at the right level.
Rather than a conventional set of instruments behind the steering wheel, all the information and functionality is housed in a large, centrally mounted screen. This measures a sizeable 12.9-inches in both VF 6 models and VF 7 Eco; the VF 7 Plus moves up to a 15.0-inch unit.
Both models get a full suite of safety aids, including blind spot monitoring, as well as Level 2 highway-drive assist, lane-centering assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency lane-keep assist, the news-site added.
With a try of VF 7 at the show, the US car review channel Motor Mount said that although it is a small crossover model, this model is very spacious, and its interior is meticulously cared for from high-quality leather materials to driver-oriented entertainment screen and technology equipment.
The US-based car magazine Carbuzz and Plugavel, a technology and cars website, also expressed their impressions with specifications of the two VinFast EV models.
Plugavel affirmed that VF 6 and VF 7 can fully satisfy the tastes of the European market.
Present at the CES 2023 from January 5-8, the first Vietnamese EV maker displayed four electric SUV models - VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 - which represent the most popular segments from small crossovers to large 5- and 7-seater SUVs.
Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first vehicle shipment arrived in the US in mid-December 2022. Meanwhile, the VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched this year./.