VinFast unveils plan to expand electric scooter business to five foreign markets

A corner of VinFast factory in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo: VNA

This marks a significant milestone in VinFast’s global expansion strategy and demonstrates the company’s ambition to bring its comprehensive “Make in Vietnam” green mobility ecosystem to the region and the world.

Under the plan, VinFast will roll out its electric scooter business in these five markets in 2026. These countries are characterised by large populations, rapid urbanisation, strong two-wheeler demand and mounting environmental pressures, making electric scooters a suitable solution for reducing emissions while offering cost-efficient urban mobility.

On the product front, VinFast plans to introduce a portfolio of battery-swapping e-scooters, including the VinFast Flazz, VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II and VinFast Viper, alongside additional new models to be launched in due course.

Each model will be carefully adapted to local infrastructure, climate conditions, usage patterns and consumer preferences in each individual market.

In terms of commercial footprint, VinFast targets achieving hundreds of retail outlets and service workshops by 2027, creating a solid foundation for long-term growth.

The expansion model is designed to be flexible and operationally efficient, integrating dealer networks, after-sales services, financial solutions and energy infrastructure, including collaboration with V-Green for charging and battery-swapping systems.

VinFast’s international expansion strategy builds on its strong domestic performance in Vietnam. In 2025, the Company delivered 406,453 electric scooters, officially securing the leading market-share position in the country’s two-wheeler segment.

With a portfolio of more than 10 models across multiple segments and supported by flexible charging and battery-swapping solutions, VinFast has positioned e-scooters as a preferred mobility choice among Vietnamese consumers.

Entering 2026, VinFast announced the completion of its master plan for three e-scooter lines: mainstream, premium and sport.

At the same time, the Company will launch seven new models in the premium and sport categories, strengthening its competitive positioning in design, performance and product differentiation.

Backed by large-scale manufacturing capabilities, a competitive pricing strategy and a comprehensive ecosystem, including flexible battery-swapping solutions provided by strategic partner V-Green, VinFast aims to significantly accelerate transportation electrification across the region and globally.

Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said that global expansion of the e-scooter business represents a strategic pillar in VinFast’s long-term development roadmap.

She noted that VinFast has conducted in-depth market research, worked closely with local partners and developed comprehensive plans for dealer network expansion, product portfolios and service ecosystems.

The Philippines has been designated as the first strategic market in VinFast’s global e-scooter expansion journey. VinFast has partnered with five leading dealers across Luzon and Mindanao to deploy a nationwide retail and service network. These partners are reputable, experienced players with clear commitments to green transition initiatives.

In recent years, VinFast has progressively built a green mobility ecosystem in the Philippines, Indonesia, India and other markets through cooperation with reputable local partners and strategic partners such as GSM, an all-electric taxi operator, and V-Green, a global charging-infrastructure developer.

Beyond e-scooters, VinFast has also introduced a diverse electric vehicle lineup ranging from the VF 3 to the VF 9, expanding consumer choice and reinforcing its role in the global transition toward sustainable transportation./.