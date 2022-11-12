VinFast to showcase four EV models at Los Angeles Auto Show 2022





At the show, VinFast will display four all-electric SUV models, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 which represent the most popular segments B-C-D-E. For the first time, US customers will experience the interior and exterior design details of the VF 6 and VF 7 models crafted by Torino Design.



Those in California will also be able to experience a VF 8 ride-along at the test track area at LAAS 2022. The activity affirms VinFast's rapid development of the VF 8 model when it debuted as a show car at LAAS 2021.

Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Thuy said returning to LAAS 2022 one year after revealing its EV brand, VinFast wants to show global audiences that the future of mobility is about to become a reality, and VF 8 vehicles are about to be delivered to customers all over the world.



“With four electric SUVs across all segments, flexible sales policies – with batteries included or with a battery subscription – VinFast offers diverse options to consumers, helping them easily access high-quality electric vehicles, reasonable prices and excellent services to move toward a greener and more sustainable future," she said



A year after revealing the global EV brand, VinFast has received the support of customers around the world with more than 65,000 reservations for the VF 8 and VF 9 to date. It began delivering VF 8 vehicles to customers in Vietnam in September 2022 and is about to ship thousands of vehicles to international markets which are anticipated to arrive by the end of this year./.