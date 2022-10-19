VinFast to open headquarters in Germany, France, Netherlands

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has revealed its European business strategy and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, which is underway from October 17 – 23.



The opening of the headquarters aims to amplify VinFast’s business activities in the region, develop its extensive direct-to-consumer retail network, and roll out mobile service, to ensure a premium customer experience.



The three headquarters of VinFast in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are located in Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam. Opening a VinFast headquarters in each market is designed to provide an optimal level of service to each customer, driven by an in-depth understanding of each country’s nuanced requirements.



In support of its ambitious rollout, VinFast already has hundreds of employees in place across its European launch markets, boasting a range of major vehicle manufacturer experience and market-specific expertise.



The opening of VinFast’s first flagship store, in Cologne, Germany, is scheduled for November 2022. It will be followed before the end of the year by Paris as the first French store, then Nice; and Amsterdam as the primary Dutch location; Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg, in Germany. New European locations opening early in 2023 will include Oberhausen in Germany; Marseille, Rennes, Montpellier and Metz in France; and Den Haag and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.



VinFast’s retail and services system will be supported by a network of technicians and Mobile Service vehicles that provide customers with a wide range of flexible repair and maintenance options. Service appointments can be booked via the VinFast app and carried out at home or work, or at any VinFast store that supports servicing. The mobile service has been deployed in Germany and will expand across Europe in Q1 2023. VinFast also aims to hire over 200 technicians during the next 12 months to support its aftersales network.



Europe is an important market for VinFast. Along with establishing its headquarters in France, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as developing an extensive retail and service network, VinFast continues to seek a suitable location for a European manufacturing facility./.