VinFast to join Montreal Electric Vehicle Show 2023
MEVS is an exclusive exhibition for electric vehicles to be held at Montreal Olympic Stadium from April 21-23, with more than 50 EV models on display from more than 20 car brands.
As a pure electric vehicle brand, VinFast is proud to participate in the largest electric vehicle show in Canada, said Nguyen Thi Van Anh, CEO of VinFast North America, adding that they are excited to offer Quebec customers an opportunity to test drive a VF 8.
The VF 8 is VinFast's current mainstream offering in the international market. The VF 8 Eco is listed at 57,500 CAD (42,900 USD) while the VF 8 Plus has a starting price of 63,490 CAD.
The VF 9 is a full-size SUV and the largest model in VinFast's electric vehicle lineup. With a wheelbase of up to 3,150 mm, the VF 9 boasts a refined and sophisticated structure allowing ample interior space, optimal for full-size 7-seater or 6-seater configurations.
Both of the models are equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services.
As scheduled, the VF 8 will be delivered to Canadian customers from June while the VF 9 will be available in the Canadian market from the third quarter of this year./.