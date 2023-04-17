VinFast to export 1,800 VF 8 electric cars to US, Canada

VinFast, a member of Vietnamese private conglomerate Vingroup on April 15 announced that a batch of its 1,800 VF 8 electric cars is now at MPC Port in the northern city of Hai Phong for export to the US and Canada.

The cars will be uploaded onto Silver Queen vessel which is expected to depart in the next few days.

As planned, the cars will be carried to and sold in the US market in May and in the Canadian market in June.

Previously, on November 25, 2022, VinFast exported the first batch of smart electric cars, including 999 units of VF 8 City Edition, to the international market by private charter ship Silver Queen of Panama. This was the first batch of cars exported to the international market among 65,000 orders for VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 electric cars globally.

On March 2, 2023, VinFast handed over the first 45 VF 8 City Edition cars to US customers at 9 VinFast stores.



According to VinFast, in the first three months of 2023, it handed over a total of 865 VF 8 units to customers in Vietnam.

VinFast’s VF 8 is also a model that GSM (Green - Smart - Mobility) Joint Stock Company uses for Xanh SM taxi service which was launched in Hanoi on April 14.

The taxi service using electric cars is expected to be available in Ho Chi Minh City within this month as well as in at least five provinces and cities by the end of this year./.