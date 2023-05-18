VinFast to expand into Southeast Asia electric mobility market

At the Future Mobility Asian 2023 summit and exhibition taking place from May 17-19 in Bangkok, Vietnam's automaker VinFast on May 17 revealed its intention to expand into the Southeast Asia electric mobility market with its full range of electric vehicles (EVs), planning to introduce its first four right-hand drive models.

The Future Mobility Asia 2023 marked VinFast's official debut of its brand and products in Asia, representing a significant milestone in the company's regional market strategy and the next phase of its global development.

At the event, VinFast is showcasing its three EV models of VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9, and offering test drives. In addition to targeting customers, VinFast is actively seeking new partners to expand its market and promote sustainable mobility solutions in the region.

VinFast also reveals its intention to expand into the Southeast Asia market, in addition to its focus on key markets including North America and Europe. The company also intends to introduce right-hand versions of its EV models - VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF e34 - tailored to meet market's specific features and demands.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of VinFast's parent company Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, said that the expansion is part of VinFast's global development strategy. The company has set a target to provide ASEAN countries with smart and safe mobility solutions, delivering excellent experiences and ultimately promoting a greener future for all.

VinFast offers a comprehensive lineup with models ranging from the A to E segment, featuring VF e34, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. In addition to its car lineup, VinFast provides a range of eight e-scooter models designed to target from mass to premium segments, which include Klara, Impes, Ludo, Tempest, Evo200, Feliz, Vento, and Theon. Furthermore, VinFast's ecosystem extends to e-buses, advanced battery and charging solutions, all within the ecosystem of Vingroup.

Countries in Southeast Asia are potential markets for EV consumption, offering significant room for development and fast-paced growth. With favourable geographical locations and similar business environments, the Southeast Asian market will be an effective catalyst for promoting the comprehensive development of VinFast's product and service ecosystem and that of Vingroup in the future./.