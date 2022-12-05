Making news
VinFast opens first two stores in Germany, France
These outlets are the first of its kind in VinFast's European retail network of over 50 stores, affirming its strong commitment to driving the revolution of sustainable mobility.
As the 1S model in the retail network, VinFast Cologne and VinFast Madeleine focus on product display and sales purposes. Customers can explore the interior and exterior designs of the stunning Pininfarina-designed VF 8 and VF 9 models, experience advanced technologies, and receive support from VinFast’s electric vehicle experts.
In addition to advanced online shopping technologies, the brick-and-mortar retail store will be a direct link to create seamless online-to-offline experiences and peace of mind throughout the VinFast EV ownership journey.
Ho Thanh Huong, CEO of VinFast in Europe, said that the opening of VinFast Cologne and VinFast Madeleine stores is only the starting point of the firm’s retail network across Europe. It strongly affirms not only the brand’s official presence in the European market, but also the sternness of realising VinFast’s commitment to the company’s customers.
The opening of the first VinFast stores in Europe was celebrated at VinFast Cologne. This is an important location in VinFast’s retail network plan for Germany, alongside Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Oberhausen. In addition, the network of 50 stores across Europe will soon be launched in Marseille, Rennes, Montpellier, and Metz (France), and Amsterdam, Den Haag, and Rotterdam (The Netherlands) in 2023./.