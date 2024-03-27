Making news
VinFast introduces comprehensive electric vehicle lineup at Bangkok show
The Vietnamese auto maker has also introduced its industry-leading after-sales policy, reaffirming its ambitious determination to expand in Thailand.
Vu Dang Yen Hang, General Director of VinFast Thailand, said the modern and intelligent, green mobility solutions VinFast has brought to BIMS 2024 include the mini-SUV VF 3; the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, spanning from A-SUV to E-SUV segments.
The VF Wild, an electric pickup truck concept that has garnered global attention upon its debut at CES 2024, is also on display.
Among these vehicles, the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 are all right-hand drive (RHD) versions, tailored for the Thai market. Additionally, VinFast displays its entire range of electric scooters, from entry-level to premium options, including Evo200 and Evo200 Lite, Feliz S, Klara S, Vento S, and Theon S.
By introducing a green mobility ecosystem of high-quality EVs with modern design and innovative technology to the leading electric vehicle market in the region, VinFast strongly affirms its global manufacturing capability and ability to fully cater to the diverse demand for sustainable mobility.
To make green mobility more accessible to Thai customers, VinFast also has introduced its unparalleled after-sales policy. Specifically, VinFast's electric vehicles will be covered by a 7-10 year or 160,000-200,000 km warranty (whichever comes first), and an 8-10 year warranty with unlimited miles for the battery.
Hang asserted that with outstanding after-sales service, VinFast will bring exciting electrified experiences, committing to accompany Thai consumers in the green transport revolution.
Addressing the launching ceremony on March 26, Temmy Wiradjaja, a representative of VinFast's distribution network in Asia, stated that VinFast has signed letters of intent with 15 dealerships across Thailand, demonstrating the company's dedication to providing comprehensive sales and service support to Thai consumers, ensuring a smooth and convenient customer experience.
He also mentioned that the newly established global charging station development company V-Green of VinFast, will serve as a partner in expanding VinFast's charging network worldwide, including Thailand.
Expressing her pleasure at the presence of another Vietnamese brand in Thailand, Charge d'Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand Bui Thi Hue stated that the embassy will always act as a bridge to connect and accompany domestic businesses in general and VinFast in particular, to bring more Vietnamese products to the Thai and international markets.
As scheduled, VinFast will expand its operations to at least 50 countries worldwide in 2024. In addition to key markets such as the US, Canada, and Europe, VinFast vigorously makes inroads into neighbouring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa./.