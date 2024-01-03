VinFast has first five dealers in US

Dealers will begin selling VF 8, followed by VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 (Photo: VNA)

VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle maker, on January 2 announced the signing of agreements with its first five dealers in four states of the US, bringing opportunities for customers to experience VinFast electric vehicles.

They include Leith VinFast (Raleigh, North Carolina), Smith Haven VinFast (St. James, New York), Principle VinFast Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas), Hiley VinFast of Fort Worth (Fort Worth, Texas), and VinFast Wichita (Wichita, Kansas). These dealerships will commence the sale of the VF 8 model, followed by the VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9 as soon as these models are introduced to the US market.

All customers purchasing or leasing VinFast electric vehicles will benefit from a 10-year or 200,000km warranty for the vehicle and a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery.

VinFast plans to expand its distribution network for its electric vehicles to 125 sale points across the US.

In addition to expanding the dealership network, VinFast is currently operating 13 retail stores and service centres in California./.