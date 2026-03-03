VinFast finalises three strategic vehicle brands, unveils two ultra-luxury models

A corner of VinFast factory in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo: VNA

Under the plan, VinFast’s automotive ecosystem is organised into three distinct brands - Lac Hong for ultra-luxury vehicles, VF for mass-market personal mobility, and Green for transport service operations, each targeting specific customer segments and supporting long-term development.



At the top tier, Lac Hong is positioned as an ultra-luxury line embodying Vietnamese identity, currently comprising three models - the 900 LX, 900S and 800S. The 900 LX, introduced in 2025 with an advanced armoured version, drew significant attention, while the debut of the 800S and 900S further completes VinFast’s ultra-luxury portfolio.



Meanwhile, the VF brand remains the company’s core mass-market offering, ranging from VF 3 to VF 9 and the seven-seat VF MPV, while the Green line serves transport businesses with models including Limo, Herio, Nerio and Minio Green.



The Lac Hong 800S and 900S are developed under a design philosophy inspired by Vietnamese heritage combined with global ultra-luxury craftsmanship standards. The 800S features a bold and elegant style, while the 900S emphasises timeless design values.



Both models incorporate symbolic design elements such as a bamboo-inspired grille, the Lac bird emblem, and motifs drawn from Dong Son drums and terraced fields. The “Lac Hong” nameplate is crafted in calligraphic style on gold-plated alloy. Interiors feature Nappa leather, premium wood and gold-plated details, along with zero-gravity seats, automatic doors and high-end entertainment systems. The 900S additionally includes a privacy partition, starlight headliner, large projector and foldable worktable for rear passengers.



The two vehicles are equipped with a fully active suspension system and a tri-motor electric configuration (one front, two rear) delivering total output of up to 460kW. Market launch is planned for 2027.



A VinFast representative said the new brand structure lays the foundation for the company’s next development phase while demonstrating its technological and manufacturing capabilities. To date, VinFast has introduced 15 electric vehicle models and has led Vietnam’s auto market for 16 consecutive months, recording a domestic sales record of 175,099 units in 2025./.