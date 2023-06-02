VinaPhone 5G service to serve Da Nang fireworks festival

The move aims to help visitors to the festival spread the atmosphere with live-streaming fireworks performances with a maximum transmission speed of up to 2.2Gbps and an average speed that is 10 times higher than the current 4G.

During the festival, visitors can easily access 5G VinaPhone service at Dragon Bridge, Bach Dang Street, Tran Hung Dao Street, and surrounding areas.

People can also use VinaPhone 5G for other outstanding experiences on the internet such as watching movies, listening to music, or online conferences.

According to VNPT, this is the first time VinaPhone 5G service is available in DIFF as an activity to mark the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the VinaPhone network (June 26, 1996 - June 26, 2023). The 5G service not only brings a high-speed internet experience to customers but also promotes advanced telecommunications technology to international friends and visitors.

To experience VinaPhone 5G service, users with 5G-enabled devices need to activate the 5G feature on their phones and text DK 5G to 888 to open the service.

Themed “The World Without Distance", DIFF 2023 will feature performances of eight teams from the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Vietnam, competing over five nights across two months.

Each team will put on a 20-minute performance based on five themes: Love Near Me, Peace for the World, Equality for Human Beings, No Limits Innovation, and Sustainable Tourism Development. The two best teams will compete to take the top prize on the final night - July 8./.