Vinamilk named among world’s top 10 dairy brands

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) is recognised by Brand Finance as the world’s most potential dairy brand in 2025. (Photo: Brand Finance)

Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) has been recognised by Brand Finance as the world’s most potential dairy brand in 2025, earning the highest AAA+ brand strength rating for the first time.

Vinamilk is the only Vietnamese representative in the global top 30 most valuable dairy brands this year, standing on par with leading corporations from India and Finland and surpassing many well-established names in Europe and the US.

According to Brand Finance, Vinamilk has secured its place among the top three most potential dairy brands worldwide for the fourth consecutive year, driven by exceptional trust from financial experts, strong customer loyalty, and high price acceptance.

The “Food & Drink 2025” report also ranks Vinamilk as the sole Southeast Asian dairy brand in the world’s top 10 by brand value, contributing to Vietnam’s rise to fifth position globally with 5.8% of total dairy brand value, outpacing the US (4.1%) and Finland (4.5%).

Vinamilk representatives noted that the company’s presence on major platforms such as Amazon in the US has strengthened both revenue and brand recognition in competitive markets. Its long-term sustainable development strategy has further reinforced consumer trust.

Managing a herd of more than 130,000 cows under European Organic and Global S.L.P. standards, Vinamilk ensures a daily supply of over 1.1 million liters of premium fresh milk. The company is also expanding its product range to meet personalised consumer trends, from premium Gelato ice cream and Greek-style Green Farm yogurt to kombucha tea, plant-based milk, and high-calcium soy milk./.